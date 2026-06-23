India Code: why a consolidated source for all Indian laws should be treated as a moral imperative

In 1934, the Panama Refining Company vs Ryan case being argued before the US Supreme Court stalled with the embarrassing discovery that the legal provision in question no longer existed.
In 1934, the Panama Refining Company vs Ryan case being argued before the US Supreme Court stalled with the embarrassing discovery that the legal provision in question no longer existed.
Similar situations play out in the everyday lives of Indians because of the lack of a single source of truth for citizens and enterprises. This lack of Jan Vishwas (citizen trust) imposes huge costs on justice, inclusiveness and mass prosperity. It’s time for a central government mission aimed at assuring us that any instrument or obligation not listed will not exist.
Similar situations play out in the everyday lives of Indians because of the lack of a single source of truth for citizens and enterprises. This lack of Jan Vishwas (citizen trust) imposes huge costs on justice, inclusiveness and mass prosperity. It’s time for a central government mission aimed at assuring us that any instrument or obligation not listed will not exist.
America’s experience is instructive. As Erwin Griswold (who would later become solicitor general) pointed out in a 1934 article titled ‘Government in ignorance of the law,’ there was no way to tell whether a given law was in force or whether it had been amended, superseded or withdrawn.
What was needed was a compilation of all laws, like the index of federal statutes that had then been published by the Library of Congress. Within two years, the US had established the Federal Register, its authoritative record of every federal regulation and executive action in the country that, to this day, along with its Code of Federal Regulations, serves as the single source of truth for all US federal laws—a canonical list of legal compliance.
One of the oldest jurisprudential maxims is “ignorance of the law is no excuse.” This ensures that no one can avoid compliance by claiming they had no idea the law required it. But if we cannot get away by simply saying we did not know a law existed, we should not be expected to comply with laws hidden from view.
India’s Supreme Court has also ruled on the unjustness of obscure laws. As former capital market regulator M.S. Sahoo has observed, we have 25 times more rules than laws, and if we consider other compliance requirements that are neither acts nor rules (circulars, guidelines, press notes, etc), these may add up to 25 times our rules. The strides we have made in improving the ease of doing business will be meaningless until we have a single source of truth for compliance.
This is what the Federal Register set right in the US. It did not just tidy up paperwork, it changed the way laws and regulations were enforced. By clearly stating that no one needed to comply with anything not listed in the Register, it ensured that the entire corpus of enforceable regulation was transparent and accessible to all bound by it.
What began as a printing reform matured over a 70-year period into something far more powerful. Rules were codified by subject into the US Code of Federal Regulations, and the Administrative Procedure Act of 1946 required agencies to publish all proposed rules and hear objections before they took effect. By the start of this century, the entire corpus was online, searchable and machine-readable, updated to reflect amendments to the day. Citizens could finally see, in one place, the law exactly as it stood.
In this, America is not alone. Britain maintains legislation.gov.uk, which lists every statute in force in the country. The EU has EUR-Lex and Singapore has Statutes Online. These repositories exist because governments owe their people a single, official, continually updated repository to find the laws they must obey.
India has no such equivalent. The India Code website is incomplete, the e-gazette is separate from the physical gazette and the administrative state mostly uses a battery of constitutionally suspect instruments that are not laws made by Parliament or rules notified in the gazette.
What we need is a structural reimagination of how our laws are organized and presented.
Rather than scatter copies of applicable laws across the e-gazette, India Code and dozens of websites operated by Central and state government ministries and departments, we should ensure they are consolidated in one place: the India Code website. And instead of notifying amendments by publishing the words, sentences and paragraphs that have been altered, India Code should provide a consolidated view of all these amendments along with what the law looked like before these changes came into force and what it looks like now.
A five-step path seems plausible.
First, within six months, all instruments that create legal obligations should either be notified or discarded. The second step would be to combine the e-gazette, the physical gazette and the India Code into one.
The third would be to design a machine-readable, fully searchable India code (a shift from PDFs to APIs) that organizes this repository around citizen obligations and enterprise compliances (instead of around acts and regulations). The fourth step is to ensure that the India Code captures all existing laws and each one enacted in the future.
Finally, we need an iron-clad guarantee that nobody needs to comply with any instrument that is not listed in this repository. This guarantee must be written into law—unambiguously denying any rule not listed in the repository the force of law.
This guarantee would give the India Code legitimacy; if ignorance of the law is not an excuse for citizens, the obligation to follow it has moral force only if all laws are public, transparent and accessible.
An India Code guarantee is not hard; the technology for it exists and the taxonomy is well understood. More importantly, the exciting new tone from the top on Jan Vishwas (citizen trust) as the organizing philosophy of the administrative state demands its creation. Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come.
The authors are, respectively, founding partner of Trilegal and co-founder of Teamlease Services.