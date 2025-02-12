Why L&T’s Subrahmanyan should worry more about supporting migrant workers
Summary
- L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan blames welfare benefits for keeping workers in villages, but the real issue is urban job security. Instead of questioning subsidies, India’s construction giants should raise wages and build safety nets for migrant labourers.
L&T chairman S. N. Subrahmanyan has a knack for making statements that grab headlines. Not long after suggesting that employees might find relief from the tedium of spending holidays with their spouses by coming to work on Sundays, he has now claimed that welfare payments are keeping labourers in villages and starving the construction sector of manpower.