Why L&T’s Subrahmanyan should worry more about supporting migrant workers

All the talk of benefit transfers directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts gives the impression that technology has dumped all leakages and middlemen in the dustbin of history. The impression is pure delusion. To qualify as a beneficiary of a welfare payment, the local panchayat head and village officer must make such a recommendation. To withdraw money from one’s bank account, a percentage must be shared with those assisting or enabling that withdrawal. Subsidies do provide support, but these come with strings attached.