As India’s consumption landscape evolves, we must strengthen our economic recovery
Summary
- Trends over the past two decades reveal both progress and persistent inequalities. With covid largely behind us, our policy focus should now be on inclusive growth, financial security and leveraging a digital transformation.
India’s consumption landscape has undergone a significant transformation over the last two decades, influenced by shifts in income distribution, economic shocks and changes in spending behaviour. Data from PRICE’s ICE 360 pan-India household survey provide a detailed account of these trends, shedding light on the financial resilience of different income groups and the impact of events such as the pandemic.