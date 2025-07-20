A consumption-driven economy can’t do without rapid income growth
India’s economic expansion hinges on household income and job security to a considerable extent. It’s critical to address weaknesses on these fronts. Else, we’ll find it hard to get growth roaring on all cylinders.
India’s economy is consumption-driven, with private final consumption expenditure contributing nearly 60% to India’s gross domestic product (GDP). The consumption trend also has a strong bearing on private investment and hence is critical for the overall growth of the economy.