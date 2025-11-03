Climate reckoning: Here’s how India should reboot its quest for leadership at CoP-30
Summary
With CoP-30 set to test the world’s resolve, India could be the Global South’s voice on climate justice, showing how growth and green goals can be optimized and holding the rich West to its responsibility. But institutional credibility is a must and that begins at work. Here’s what we must do.
As the world prepares for CoP-30 in Belém, Brazil, the climate agenda faces both exhaustion and urgency. Global warming has already breached the 1.5° Celsius threshold in several regions. Extreme floods, droughts and heatwaves are testing our resilience.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story