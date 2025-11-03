The Global South also needs our voice on the energy transition’s path and sequence. While we reiterate our 2070 net-zero target, we must recognize that emissions will rise for another decade due to industrialization. The rate of the rise can be reduced by the use of renewables, energy efficiency norms, accelerated electrification and a phase-out of coal without abrupt shutdowns. India’s clean-tech ambitions can serve both mitigation and economic growth.