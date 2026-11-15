The world is getting older, and India is not. Across Europe, Japan and elsewhere in East Asia, there are not enough young people to care for the elderly or staff the factories. India has a large and young workforce, and for the next two decades, it is likely to be the main supplier of the people others are short of.
India could be a major supplier of talent to the world—here's how to make that a reality
SummaryIndia needs to ask how to prepare its workforce and get the best bargain as ageing nations queue up to hire young workers. If left to chance, it will mainly permanently export its young and receive remittances only while they last. The next decade will decide the outcome for India.
The world is getting older, and India is not. Across Europe, Japan and elsewhere in East Asia, there are not enough young people to care for the elderly or staff the factories. India has a large and young workforce, and for the next two decades, it is likely to be the main supplier of the people others are short of.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More