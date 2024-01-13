India could be the third-largest economy soon, but what about GDP per head?
Summary
- Unless India can achieve double-digit growth for a decade or more, GDP per capita will remain low, not only relative to those of larger economies but to those of middle-income countries as well.
India will become the third largest economy in FY28, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at the recent Vibrant Gujarat summit. This is the view of the International Monetary Fund as well, and is a good thing, but it won’t by itself bring major improvements to the quality of life of the average Indian.