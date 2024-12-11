If technology is the new oil, who should steer the oil-tankers? Can India afford to drift without an artificial intelligence (AI) captain in the age of AI?

Incoming US President Donald Trump has announced the appointment of former Paypal executive David Sacks as a “crypto and AI czar" to guide policy. The message is clear: governing AI and generating commercial value from AI innovations is an urgent need for global supremacy.

For India, brimming with digital ambitions but battling systemic inertia on AI and Web3, that should be a nudge. Does India need an AI policy advisor (or perhaps ministry) of its own, or will we remain content with piecemeal policies and separate regulatory turfs?

AI should be seen as a general-purpose technology poised to reshape how we live. Nations that master AI will craft the rules of future global engagement. For India, this is about safeguarding sovereignty, driving equitable growth and ensuring that AI works for and not against our societal values.

Yet, India’s current approach lacks coherence and speed. Policies are fragmented across ministries, investment in the STEM ecosystem is anaemic, and coordination between the Union and state governments—especially in education—seems lacklustre.

However, an AI advisor’s post should not become a cushy sinecure for a retired Delhi influencer or a corporate or tech billionaire whose personal networks might quietly profit from insider access.

This position demands a leader of impeccable integrity, vision and scientific temper—someone who can navigate the often antagonistic interests of bureaucrats, academics, policymakers, judiciary and industry. Someone who can build consensus while resisting the temptation of politicization or regulatory capture.

Negotiating an acceptable framework for AI governance will be an exercise in ethics, diplomacy and foresight. Get it wrong, and we risk entrenching inequities, or worse, becoming consumers of global AI tools without any claim to leadership.

We are quick to boast of our demographic dividend, yet our STEM education and AI research lag global benchmarks. Less than 2% of global AI patents are filed from India and our universities remain underfunded and understaffed in critical AI disciplines.

Without bold reforms in education—an area where states hold sway but need Union support—India will miss the opportunity to produce world-class AI talent. An AI advisor could champion this transformation, advocating modernized curriculums, interdisciplinary research and equitable access to AI training.

Globally, the AI race is intense. China’s state-led investments in AI dwarf those of most countries, while the EU is setting regulatory standards. India risks falling into a geopolitical no-man’s-land—neither a leader in AI innovation nor a significant voice in its ethical governance.

An AI advisor could harmonize India’s fragmented efforts, ensuring policies are not just reactionary but anticipatory. From creating ethical frameworks to encouraging homegrown innovation and fostering open-source AI tailored to Indian challenges, this role could steer India towards global AI leadership.

Regulating AI presents a labyrinth of challenges. The technology’s rapid evolution and opaque nature defy traditional oversight, requiring frameworks that ensure accountability and fairness without stifling innovation.

Geopolitical competition complicates harmonized standards, while issues like algorithmic bias, data privacy and ethical misuse demand interdisciplinary solutions. Adding to the complexity is the need for adaptive regulations that can anticipate risks before they ripple through society.

Unlike authoritarian regimes that wield AI for surveillance and control, India can offer a counter-narrative. We can showcase how AI can serve democracy, amplify transparency and promote inclusivity.

We need to develop tools that address our unique challenges, such as enhancing agricultural productivity, expanding healthcare access and bridging the digital divide.

Leadership in the age of AI is not about commanding machines, but safeguarding humanity—ensuring that progress serves the many, not the few, and that innovation uplifts rather than enslaves.

The role of an AI advisor demands a temperament of fairness and ability to foster cohesion across sectors and states, ensuring India becomes AI-ready—not just as innovators but as prudent and responsible users of AI.

Amid the fanfare of India visits by global AI leaders and chipset giants like Nvidia, it’s vital not to lose perspective. These companies largely view India as a consumption market and for labour (or talent) arbitrage, not yet as a hub of innovation that produces intellectual property (IP).

The tech giants driving AI and its IP remain Western, reaping the wealth of this new digital age.

We must foster an ecosystem capable of building and retaining global entities in AI and Web3. But is this ambition a realistic policy priority or merely wishful thinking?

The answer may lie in how swiftly and decisively India acts. If we have not learnt much so far from a vast section of our tech workforce being ‘cyber-coolies,’ when will we learn ? The choice, as always, is ours.

The author is a corporate advisor and independent director on boards.