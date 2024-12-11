Opinion
India could consider appointing an AI czar of its own to push for global leadership
Summary
- Trump wants to create such a post for the US. Such a policy advisor for artificial intelligence in India could help guide AI regulation and advancements at the cutting edge of digital technology.
If technology is the new oil, who should steer the oil-tankers? Can India afford to drift without an artificial intelligence (AI) captain in the age of AI?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more