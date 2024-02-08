India could look to China as it works on an energy transition

You know an electricity policy is bankrupt when its advocates start touting the virtues of carbon capture and storage. Decades of promoting the technology, also known as CCS—which filters carbon dioxide from smokestacks and injects the pollution deep underground—have failed to produce more than a handful of operating plants. So plans by India’s government think-tank Niti Aayog to capture as much of 70% of the country’s power-sector emissions should be seen as wishful thinking at best and a dangerous form of short-sightedness at worst. “We have abundant coal and we want to use it, in a sustainable way," the body’s energy adviser Rajnath Ram told Bloomberg News.