India could play the catalyst for tech innovation across the world
Our IT industry has matured well enough to position the country as the world’s nerve centre for it
Over the past few decades, India has played a decisive role in serving as an innovation powerhouse of the world. Like fine wine, the Indian tech ecosystem has matured and become truly world class. From helping the world deal with the infamous Y2K crisis to ensuring business resilience for the world during the gloomy days of the pandemic, one message that came out strongly was this: Whatever the challenge, India is the solution. The Indian technology industry today has a presence in over 100 countries and draws on employees of over 150 nationalities. As per the Global Innovation Index 2021 ranking, India is the top innovative country in central and south Asia and holds the record for over-performing on innovation relative to its level of development for the 11th year in a row. This trend is also reflected in the number of patents filed by Indian domiciled companies in the West, mostly in the field of emerging technologies. From the listing of Freshworks to Indian start-ups such as Meesho and Innov8 making their way to Silicon Valley, the Indian startup story has become real.