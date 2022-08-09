India could play the catalyst for tech innovation across the world

Fuelling the global economy with world-class digital talent: In 2021, there were nearly six job postings in the US for every one available computer and math worker. That number has risen to 11 open postings per available IT worker in 2022 amid a rising need for digitization. This skill shortage in IT occupations is not just a US issue, but a global challenge. In a knowledge economy, people are our most strategic asset. And the Indian technology industry is well positioned to help close the STEM gap. India has a higher number of women STEM graduates than the West. On top of that, our IT workforce is shattering barriers of the urban-rural divide. With the rising pace of our digital transformation, industries today not only need engineers from large metros, but talent that specializes in arts, healthcare, finance and other niche domains. As a result, India now is the largest tech hub, with $227 billion in expected 2022 revenue. Not just tech services, the software as a service (SaaS) movement, emerging from India and built for the rest of the world, is expected to create $1 trillion in value and almost a quarter of the industry’s revenues by 2030.