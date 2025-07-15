Ajit Ranade: A progressive GST is easier to promise than achieve
India’s attempt to use varying tax rates to make an indirect (and thus regressive) tax system like GST progressive is fraught with problems. Surely, focusing on direct taxes instead is a better way to combine tax efficiency with overall fairness.
This month, India’s goods and services tax (GST) completed eight years. This is a milestone reform. It is a consumption tax that unifies the national economic market, getting rid of inter-state frictions and tax cascades, and is fully electronic with in-built incentives for compliance and prevention of leakage. In the five years since 2020-21, annual gross GST collections have more than doubled to ₹22 trillion.