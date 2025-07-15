Ajit Ranade: A progressive GST is easier to promise than achieve

Even after eight years, one can’t escape the feeling that GST is still a work-in-progress. Frequent changes in tax rates are unsettling and its multitude of tax slabs is a big problem. Its apex governance body, the GST Council, has met 55 times in the past eight years and has had to grapple with rate changes and item classifications on numerous occasions. A tax system should be stable and predictable, and hence such frequent tweaks are not healthy for this tax or the economy. Constant tinkering can lead to disputes in classification or interpretation, even problems of discretion and outright corruption. Legal cases are mounting.