Is India’s credit rating lower than it should be? Here’s a four-point agenda to send it on an upward path

The third finding is most striking. Two countries with identical debt and fiscal plans can have their ratings differ widely. On an 11-point scale, the study puts ratings for Qatar at 8, China at 6.7, India at 4.1 and Brazil at 2.6 before fiscal differences are counted. The debt level an emerging market can carry before losing a rating of 2 points ranges from over 160% of GDP for Qatar to under 80% for Mexico, with India in the middle.