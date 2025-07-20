Subhash Chandra Garg: Don’t vacillate on a regulatory framework for crypto assets
Subhash Chandra Garg 4 min read 20 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
India must catch up with other jurisdictions on setting up a mechanism for the legal oversight of digital assets that can assure investors the safety of their investments. Too many frauds have occurred. Time is ticking away but it’s not too late to leap ahead.
In early 2019, a committee I headed as secretary, department of economic affairs, proposed a law for digital currencies that would lay down the statutory base for a blockchain-based crypto assets ecosystem.
