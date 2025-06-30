Explore

Mint Quick Edit | External front stability: Good news, but not entirely

30 Jun 2025
Overall, favourable external balances could lend the rupee support and reduce inflation risks from a weakening currency. (istockphoto)
Summary

Despite global turbulence, India’s external balances are well within safety limits in the context of the economy’s macro stability. Capital flows, though, have been disappointing.

With the global economy experiencing an upheaval, external balances have been under watch around the world. In India’s case, data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday presents an optimistic picture.

Our current account balance recorded a surplus of 1.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the January-March quarter, despite the goods trade deficit widening to $59.5 billion from $52 billion a year earlier. What helped outweigh the merchandise gap were net receipts from services, which rose to $53.3 billion from $42.7 billion.

Also, personal transfer receipts (think remittances) climbed to $33.9 billion from $31.3 billion. For the full year, though India still ran a current account deficit, the strong last quarter shrank it to 0.6% of GDP from 0.7% in 2023-24. This too is well within safety limits.

Overall, favourable external balances could lend the rupee support and reduce inflation risks from a weakening currency. If oil prices stay cool, pressure on our goods balance may ease too. 

That said, foreign investments have been weak, both direct as well as portfolio. As an emerging economy, we need robust capital inflows. And we have space to let our current account deficit widen a bit.

