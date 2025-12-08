It would be music to many ears that India’s government is planning to overhaul its customs regime. The goal will not just be to ease compliance, but also bring down rates wherever they are higher than optimal, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday at the HT Leadership Summit 2025.
Mint Quick Edit | India’s customs regime should be rejigged to sharpen our export edge
SummaryThe government's plan to rejig its customs regime is good news. Apart from easing compliance, it may yield an opportunity to reset tariffs for export orientation in adaptive response to today’s trade flux.
