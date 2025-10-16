As data centres proliferate, do we have enough clean energy for them to guzzle?
Google plans a huge data hub in India. TCS, Reliance, Adani, Bharti Airtel, L&T and others are investing in data centres too. Pin it on surging demand from India’s booming digital economy coupled with global AI ambitions. But can clean-energy supply keep pace? Here’s how R&D can help.
India generates about 20% of the world’s digital data but is home to only 3% of its data-centre capacity. At the same time, India’s policy aim is to have all sensitive data generated on Indian entities stored within the country—exclusively or not is a different debate.