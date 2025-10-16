It is in this context that US-based Google raised its 2025 capex outlay to $85 billion, as reported, and plans to invest $15 billion over five years in building a data hub at Visakhapatnam. Indian software major TCS has a data centre plan of its own, as do other local players like Reliance, Adani, Bharti Airtel and L&T. With so much capacity about to be added, India must start worrying about keeping these units supplied with the electricity they will guzzle.