Are policymakers over-estimating the benefits of hosting the world’s data in India? There are good reasons to believe that they are. A proliferation of data centres that store proprietary data in Indian locations is neither necessary nor sufficient to help us achieve our priority aims in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). To develop AI capability, we must devote resources to what is vital.
India is betting big on data centres but is this the best path to success with artificial intelligence?
SummaryA proliferation of data centres may serve some purposes, but it's unlikely to help India achieve AI sovereignty. That path is far steeper. We need homegrown AI chips, original models and actual innovation based on first principles. Being the world’s data storage or processing hub won’t get us far.
Are policymakers over-estimating the benefits of hosting the world’s data in India? There are good reasons to believe that they are. A proliferation of data centres that store proprietary data in Indian locations is neither necessary nor sufficient to help us achieve our priority aims in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). To develop AI capability, we must devote resources to what is vital.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More