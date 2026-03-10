Last week, I wrote about how frontier artificial intelligence (AI) has begun to improve exponentially—to the point where it is not just introducing linear improvements in functionality, but literally augmenting capabilities.
India’s data could hold the key to keeping frontier AI models accessible in a world of uncertainty
SummaryFrontier AI is racing ahead, but a handful of tech firms control access to the most powerful models. As geopolitical flux raises the risk of tech-denial regimes taking hold, India should use its vast data troves as a bargaining chip to strike AI-access deals. This window won’t stay open for too long
Last week, I wrote about how frontier artificial intelligence (AI) has begun to improve exponentially—to the point where it is not just introducing linear improvements in functionality, but literally augmenting capabilities.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More