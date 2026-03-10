India’s data could hold the key to keeping frontier AI models accessible in a world of uncertainty

According to scaling laws, a model’s performance will improve so long as increasingly large amounts of compute power and data are used to train it. For many years now, leading AI labs in the US have been proving that thesis at an eye-watering scale. It feels like those investments have begun to pay off, particularly over the past six months. Across the board, frontier models have begun to demonstrate dramatic improvements—both in the quality and accuracy of their outputs and in what they can do.