Mint Quick Edit | India's data protection rules have finally been notified but much damage is already done
India’s personal data protection rules are being enforced eight years after privacy was ruled a fundamental right. AI already seems to know too much about us, but we can still shield younger generations—if this right is upheld properly.
A stable door being bolted after the horses have fled? This view of India’s privacy law may seem justified, given that rules under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act of 2023 were notified only last week, more than eight years after the Supreme Court deemed privacy a fundamental right under the Indian Constitution.