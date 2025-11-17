English
  • English
  • हिंदी

Mint Quick Edit | India's data protection rules have finally been notified but much damage is already done

Mint Editorial Board 1 min read 17 Nov 2025, 07:00 am IST
Rules under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act of 2023 were notified last week.
Rules under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act of 2023 were notified last week.
Summary

India’s personal data protection rules are being enforced eight years after privacy was ruled a fundamental right. AI already seems to know too much about us, but we can still shield younger generations—if this right is upheld properly.

A stable door being bolted after the horses have fled? This view of India’s privacy law may seem justified, given that rules under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act of 2023 were notified only last week, more than eight years after the Supreme Court deemed privacy a fundamental right under the Indian Constitution.

Also Read | Ajit Ranade: Our Right to Information is being clouded by India’s privacy push

The right’s online enforcement will take some time, as data gatherers must comply with its nitty-gritty over 18 months. By now, AI seems to have scraped enough of our thumb trails (and perhaps even voice cues) off the internet to display a spooky level of intimacy with us. Technology ran ahead of regulation while we stuck to our handy apps at the risk of being spied upon. To rephrase Intel’s Andy Grove, only the paranoid protested.

Also Read | AI privacy paradox: Is India's new data law ready for the chatbot revolution?

Still, this is a historic moment: a chance to shield future generations. Rules for children, thus, matter most. Here, innovations such as verified age tokens that anonymize other Aadhaar ID details could help online India adapt to the new data regime.

Also Read | Mint Explainer: India’s data privacy law, its rules, and roadblocks

Broadly speaking, though, to uphold the right to privacy in both letter and spirit, we must ensure that the conditional access to data that state agencies have never falls prey to misuse.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

Read Next Story footLogo

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue