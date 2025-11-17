The right’s online enforcement will take some time, as data gatherers must comply with its nitty-gritty over 18 months. By now, AI seems to have scraped enough of our thumb trails (and perhaps even voice cues) off the internet to display a spooky level of intimacy with us. Technology ran ahead of regulation while we stuck to our handy apps at the risk of being spied upon. To rephrase Intel’s Andy Grove, only the paranoid protested.