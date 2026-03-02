India is fast becoming one of the world’s biggest AI user bases. The question now is how it can turn that scale into superpower status rather than just training Silicon Valley for free.
India’s data trove: Don’t grant AI majors free access to this strategic asset—use it as leverage instead
SummaryIndia’s vast and diverse data is fast becoming one of the most coveted assets in the global AI race. Yet, without the right policies, it risks flowing out to strengthen foreign models while leaving limited gains at home. How New Delhi leverages this resource could shape India’s technological future.
