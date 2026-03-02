India’s data trove: Don’t grant AI majors free access to this strategic asset—use it as leverage instead

That will be a tall order for a country largely caught flat-footed by the boom. But let’s start with the basics: The three main building blocks of AI are talent, compute (including high-end chips and infrastructure) and data. India doesn’t lack engineers, but it currently doesn’t have foundational research training at scale or enough advanced processors at public labs and universities. What it has, in abundance, is data. It should treat this like a strategic asset instead of leaking it out as a free export.