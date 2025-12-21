Not long ago, manipulated videos of Shah Rukh Khan were circulating online, portraying him as endorsing fraudulent investment and betting schemes. Abroad, a video of Ukraine’s leader asked his country’s troops to surrender before being exposed as a fake. These are not aberrations. They reveal a world where synthetic clips are cheap, fast and eerily convincing.
India’s deepfake challenge calls for smart regulation, not heavy-handed rules
SummaryDeepfakes are spreading fast and causing harm, but India’s proposed fix is an overkill. By asking digital platforms to pre-screen and label online content, revised intermediary rules would effectively end ‘safe harbour’ and chill free speech. Provenance checks and user awareness would work better
