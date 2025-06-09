AI at war: Artificial intelligence is reshaping defence strategies
India has shown impressive AI capabilities in battle, as seen during Operation Sindoor. The adoption of artificial intelligence for national security doesn’t just represent a tech upgrade. It should mark a paradigm shift in how we identity and manage threats.
As the global landscape becomes increasingly volatile, from the trenches of Ukraine to the mountainous terrain of Ladakh, and from the conflict zone of Gaza to the standoff in the East over Taiwan, artificial intelligence (AI) has quietly become central to defence strategies around the world. It is no longer just a futuristic promise; AI is actively shaping how nations detect, deter and respond to threats in real-time.