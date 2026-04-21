In a world marked by persistent turbulence, the character of globalization is undergoing a decisive shift.
India’s push to arm itself with its own products could spell a variety of strategic gains
SummaryIndia is clear that its pursuit of a robust domestic defence industrial base is integral to strategic autonomy. While an emphasis on capability building for self sufficiency is crucial in today’s times, the spillover effects would be valuable too.
In a world marked by persistent turbulence, the character of globalization is undergoing a decisive shift.
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