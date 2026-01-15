Just who is in charge of India’s demographic dividend? There’s no data on who runs private schools
While private schools educate a large share of our future workforce, scarce public data exists on the entities that run them. A reliable, verified registry linking schools to their operators would aid policymakers and parents alike—and protect the country’s most valuable asset: its human capital.
For a long time, we have been banking on India’s demographic dividend, or the fact that we have a high proportion of young people in our population. For this demographic dividend to fulfil its economic potential, young citizens need to be skilled and employable.