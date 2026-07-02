Race against time: India’s demographic dividend has a window of just 15 years or so before ageing sets in

Shockingly, 40% of all youth (15-29 years) in the workforce are unpaid family labour . This share fell from 1993-94 to 2017-18, but shot up thereafter. In 2024, about 28 million unemployed educated youth were looking for jobs; and about 100 million educated youth (mostly women) have stopped looking. Another 150 million youth are currently in education or training who will look for work.