Race against time: India’s demographic dividend has a window of just 15 years or so before ageing sets in

India faces a serious jobs crisis. Recent National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, including its 2024 report, shows that (i) unemployed persons form a large category among suicide victims; (ii) student suicides have risen; and (iii) a substantial share of suicide victims were Class 10, Class 12 and higher-education students. The most striking NCRB trend is not suicides among farmers but casual-labour workers.
India’s poly-crisis: The country faces a structural economic crisis. A complacent belief appears to prevail in the government about India’s GDP growth and hence employment-generating potential.
This ignores that India must grow 8% per annum consistently for over two decades to realize its demographic dividend and reach ‘high income’ status. Yet, from 2014 to 2024, the economy grew at only at 6.2% annually (base 2012), compared to 7.8% per annum over 2004–2014.