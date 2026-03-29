India is heading into a demographic debacle

That perhaps explains to some extent the return of workers to agriculture. Over 68 million households in India primarily depend on farming for their income. Although more young workers were moving from farms to factories and services, the trend reversed between 2017 and 2023 when the share of women workers in agriculture increased and that of young men stagnated, relatively speaking. There could be multiple reasons for this, including the benefits showered on women by the central and state governments. For those who own or rent land, government benefits supplement farm incomes, making migration less attractive, especially after the pandemic.