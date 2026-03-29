In 2003, when Goldman Sachs identified India as one of the future superchargers of global economic growth, it cited its youth bulge as the primary reason. India was not only the pivotal vowel in BRIC, the catchy acronym for Brazil, Russia, India and China, but also central to the thesis that a growing population of young people would drive demand for goods and services as well as man the machines that would make for the world.
India is heading into a demographic debacle
SummaryThe 2003 dream of India's youth powering global growth faces a stark reality.
In 2003, when Goldman Sachs identified India as one of the future superchargers of global economic growth, it cited its youth bulge as the primary reason. India was not only the pivotal vowel in BRIC, the catchy acronym for Brazil, Russia, India and China, but also central to the thesis that a growing population of young people would drive demand for goods and services as well as man the machines that would make for the world.
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