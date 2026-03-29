India is heading into a demographic debacle

In the next few years, India lived up to the promise as it virtually became the tech brains and back office muscle of global corporations, which employed young engineers and graduates in the millions, birthing a flourishing middle class that drove the economy to run on all cylinders. The outsourcing job market was so hot that the running joke was “trespassers would be recruited”. Two decades later, the job market has chilled so much that the demographic promise is on the verge of fizzling out.