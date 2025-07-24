Rama Bijapurkar on the flight of Non-Returning Indians (NRIs): Cause for celebration or concern?
Summary
Sanjaya Baru’s new book—‘Secession of the Successful: The Flight out of New India’—cracks open a crucial debate on whether the latest wave of out-migration is doing the country any good.
Before and after 1991, the way we think about certain phenomena has dramatically changed. ‘Household consumption’ is a phenomenon that went from being whipping boy to valued driver of economic growth and foreign direct investment.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story