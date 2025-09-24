India’s tech rise masks a harsh truth. We need to avoid US-China dependency trap
India’s digital success story with its digital stack masks a deeper fragility: our core tech backbone, from chips to the cloud and beyond, is still foreign-owned. As the US and China weaponize technology, India must break free of dependence. Our national interest demands digital sovereignty.
The story of India’s rise in technology is compelling. Aadhaar, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Indian space exploration and defence innovation have all showcased our ability to think big and deliver on ambitious goals. But behind these accomplishments lies a sobering reality: India’s digital backbone—from search engines, social media and the cloud to chips and servers—is still dominated by the US and China.