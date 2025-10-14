Lawyers run the US and engineers run China: Has India struck an ideal balance?
China engineers large-scale solutions, America relies on rules, but India charts its own course. By blending legal compliance with technocratic projects like digital public infrastructure, we have taken a promising middle path instead of swinging to an extreme.
In his book, Breakneck: China’s Quest to Engineer the Future, Dan Wang describes two distinct approaches to development. China, he argues, has risen to its current global stature on the back of an engineering mindset—the unshakeable belief that social problems can be overcome by solutions we build. America, by contrast, has focused on governance, letting the rule of law and process adherence guide its development pathways. Seen this way, today’s bipolar order is a contest between China’s engineering state and America’s lawyerly state.