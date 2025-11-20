India needs a digital sovereignty check: Thankfully, our infrastructure stack has given us a headstart
A global shift is underway as nations scramble to control their digital foundations. As countries turn inward and old certainties fade, we must invest in population-scale systems to keep the country running even if the world decides to pull the plug. Our digital stack was prescient. Build on it.
Not too long ago, China instructed its government offices to stop using Microsoft Word and switch to a domestically built word processor. On the surface, it looked like a routine tech decision. But the subtext was far more significant. This was not about better features or local preferences. It was about asserting control. The message was clear: even digital ink must now come from home.