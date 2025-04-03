India’s mop-up of direct taxes signals its economic strength
Summary
- Improved tax administration and compliance played a role in India’s robust tax collection numbers, but we must ultimately thank the economy’s growth momentum. It offers India’s fiscal plans a crucial pillar of support.
India’s direct tax collections have witnessed a remarkable upswing, underscoring its strong economic growth, improved compliance and better tax administration. With income tax collections scaling new highs, the latest data reaffirms the resilience of our tax base.