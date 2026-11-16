India disaster financing: why it must look beyond just providing relief

India’s monsoon rainfall saw a 12.6% deficit. The kharif area sown declined by 1.2 million hectares in 2026, while the rabi area sown was down 11.3% (2.28 million hectares) as of 13 November. The impact of all this could be manifold.
First, our assessment covering 754 districts across India, using 2026 kharif and rabi rainfall deviations alongside district-level agricultural production data reveal that during the kharif season, districts such as Kushinagar, Basti and Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, Barmer and Jalore in Rajasthan, and Ludhiana, Bathinda and Sangrur in Punjab could be affected.