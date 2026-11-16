India disaster financing: why it must look beyond just providing relief

India’s monsoon rainfall saw a 12.6% deficit. The kharif area sown declined by 1.2 million hectares in 2026, while the rabi area sown was down 11.3% (2.28 million hectares) as of 13 November. The impact of all this could be manifold.
India’s monsoon rainfall saw a 12.6% deficit. The kharif area sown declined by 1.2 million hectares in 2026, while the rabi area sown was down 11.3% (2.28 million hectares) as of 13 November. The impact of all this could be manifold.
First, our assessment covering 754 districts across India, using 2026 kharif and rabi rainfall deviations alongside district-level agricultural production data reveal that during the kharif season, districts such as Kushinagar, Basti and Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, Barmer and Jalore in Rajasthan, and Ludhiana, Bathinda and Sangrur in Punjab could be affected.
First, our assessment covering 754 districts across India, using 2026 kharif and rabi rainfall deviations alongside district-level agricultural production data reveal that during the kharif season, districts such as Kushinagar, Basti and Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, Barmer and Jalore in Rajasthan, and Ludhiana, Bathinda and Sangrur in Punjab could be affected.
The rabi assessment points to a different concentration, with districts such as Dhar and Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, Purba Bardhaman and Hooghly in West Bengal, and Agra and Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh featuring prominently.
The state-level picture also includes substantial exposure in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.
Second, the geographical concentration of rainfall stress could translate to agricultural production losses. Our scenario-based assessment, translating district-level rainfall deviations to potential production shocks, suggests a combined loss of about 26 million tonnes across kharif and rabi crops. Further, our district-level analysis suggests that about 13.5 million hectares of seasonal cropped area could be affected.
This is still much lower than during the El Niño of 2015-16, when 29.89 million hectares were reported as drought-affected in India. The 1965-66 and 2002-03 episodes were particularly severe, with foodgrain production declining by 19% and 17.9%, respectively.
Third, a decline in agricultural production and farm incomes can affect farmers’ repayment capacity, increasing stress in rural banking portfolios and limiting their ability to access fresh institutional credit for the next cropping cycle.
This concern is pronounced in states where rainfall stress coincides with a high concentration of agricultural lending. Our district-level Climate-Credit Exposure Index, which combines rainfall stress with the relative importance of agricultural credit, shows that the concentration is striking in Karnataka followed by Tamil Nadu.
The corresponding shares are also high in Punjab, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana and Maharashtra. But the overall impact on agricultural credit is still muted at just 2.8%.
Fourth, this also creates an additional fiscal burden for state governments. The question, therefore, is whether state governments have adequate financial capacity to manage rainfall shocks.
The scale of this challenge becomes clearer when viewed against the disaster-financing framework of the 16th Finance Commission.
The Commission has recommended a combined corpus of ₹2.04 trillion for the State Disaster Response Fund and State Disaster Mitigation Fund from 2026-27 to 2030-31. Of this, ₹1.64 trillion is for response and relief, while ₹40,880 crore is for mitigation. Drought accounted for 17.3% of state disaster-related expenditure from 2019-20 to 2023-24.
If this historical expenditure share is applied illustratively to the recommended state-level corpus, it translates to nearly ₹35,300 crore over five years, indicating the scale of resources that drought-related pressures could absorb.
Taking the five states of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu translates to a drought-related resource requirement of about ₹13,776 crore over the award period. However, the estimated fiscal burden of the five states necessitates additional fiscal requirements of about ₹32,775 crore.
India’s earlier experience also shows how rainfall shocks can necessitate substantial central and state assistance. During the 2014-15 drought, five states sought National Disaster Response Fund assistance, following which the Centre approved a combined ₹3,347 crore as drought relief to Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.
Such episodes underline the need for states to strengthen preparedness against recurring rainfall shocks and make adequate budgetary provisions to address their impact.
Fifth, states must avoid developing a dependence on farm-loan waivers as a response to agricultural distress. While such measures may provide immediate relief to indebted farmers, repeated waivers can strain state finances. Instead of resorting to blanket farm-loan waivers, banks could give the farmers affected more time to repay.
A part of the cost involved in providing this relief could be borne by state governments, thereby supporting farmers. States must, therefore, prioritize adequate fiscal provisions for timely assessment and mitigation.
Thus, India’s response to El Niño and rainfall variability must move from measuring deficient rainfall to mapping economic exposure and financing resilience. Our district-level estimates indicate that the consequences of rainfall stress can extend from agricultural production to rural credit and state finances.
An integrated approach, combining district-level risk assessment, better-targeted disaster relief funds, continued agricultural credit and preventive investments can ensure that the next episode of deficient rainfall does not put an equally large burden on farmers, the rural economy and state governments.
These are the authors’ personal views.
The authors are, respectively, member, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, and group chief economic advisor, State Bank of India (SBI); and economist, SBI.