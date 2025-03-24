The world according to Grok: India must keep trade issues apart from free speech
Summary
- Irony may seem writ large in a legal move made by Elon Musk’s X in India amid a dust-up over his AI chatbot. We must keep matters of free speech out of trade talks with the US. What Grok can or can’t say is for India’s judiciary to determine.
India has been playing nice with America’s Donald Trump administration. So too with EV-maker Tesla and the satellite services arm of SpaceX, both led by Elon Musk, who is widely seen as President Trump’s confidant, a billionaire shaking up the US by taking a chainsaw to its government under the Department of Government Efficiency.