The world according to Grok: India must keep trade issues apart from free speech

The sheer structural difference between the two economies would ensure that what we export to the US will overlap little with what we import from it. So, if New Delhi retains high import duties on ready-to-drive cars, of which Indian exports to the US are minimal, and Washington raises its own barriers for cars made here, it would hardly matter. However, if mirrored tariffs are levied on clubbed products, such as automobiles and components, then our auto-part exports to the US would be hit, unless our barriers are lowered.