India has drawn dollars in bulk but faces a policy quadrilemma—one that involves asset values too

Also, there has been no let up in capex on AI in the US, driving spectacular US earnings (the S&P 500 is on track for a 30-40% earnings-per-share growth in 2026) and bond yields. Together, they have triggered a level of capital outflows from India not seen in post-1991 history. Unless excess liquidity is sucked out smoothly, the medicine may turn out to be worse than the ailment.