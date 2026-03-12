India’s e-commerce boom has a dark side that’s proving hard to police: Digital deception at scale

Keynes, who began his career at the India Office, helping manage a subcontinent’s finances from a desk in London, marvelled at the consumerism of his day as a pinnacle of pre-World War I globalization. He couldn’t possibly have imagined a future where bedside convenience would be weaponized in a country he thought about more as a producer than a consumer; where the telephone’s pocket-sized successor is used not by an administrator to serve a citizen of the empire, but by a rapacious business algorithm or a criminal to surveil and entrap a target. ©Bloomberg