Online outreach: A single policy tweak could spell e-commerce export success
FDI-backed e-com platforms being barred from holding inventory in India has deprived small businesses of a chance to tap global markets. Export-only stocking should be allowed by a reformed framework.
Merchandise exports are crucial for India’s economic trajectory. Yet, in 2024-25, these stood at just $437.42 billion, a mere 0.08% rise from the previous year, even as global trade expanded 3.7%. At a time when India is aspiring for a $5 trillion economy, such sluggish growth is a red flag. Policy reforms aimed at increasing India’s share in global e-commerce exports is a key area for the government to focus on.