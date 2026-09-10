India’s e-Shram’s self-registration portal places an undue burden on those least able to bear it

India’s government recognizes the relatively new category of gig and platform workers, in addition to various classes of unorganized workers, in its Code of Social Security (CSS), one of the four new Labour Codes notified in November 2025.
The CSS explicitly requires the Centre to maintain a national registry of all unorganized workers for efficient distribution of social benefits. The enabling infrastructure for this registry is e-Shram, a portal launched in August 2021 and opened up to gig and platform workers three years later.