India’s e-Shram’s self-registration portal places an undue burden on those least able to bear it

India’s government recognizes the relatively new category of gig and platform workers, in addition to various classes of unorganized workers, in its Code of Social Security (CSS), one of the four new Labour Codes notified in November 2025.
India’s government recognizes the relatively new category of gig and platform workers, in addition to various classes of unorganized workers, in its Code of Social Security (CSS), one of the four new Labour Codes notified in November 2025.
The CSS explicitly requires the Centre to maintain a national registry of all unorganized workers for efficient distribution of social benefits. The enabling infrastructure for this registry is e-Shram, a portal launched in August 2021 and opened up to gig and platform workers three years later.
The CSS explicitly requires the Centre to maintain a national registry of all unorganized workers for efficient distribution of social benefits. The enabling infrastructure for this registry is e-Shram, a portal launched in August 2021 and opened up to gig and platform workers three years later.
E-shram assigns registered workers a permanent 12-digit Universal Account Number (UAN), a portable identity for them to avail of social-security and welfare schemes. The CSS expects a worker to register through a self-declaration form using Aadhaar and a linked mobile number, although it is obligatory for the platform to register every new worker it engages and also report exits.
Five years on, e-Shram has logged 319.3 million unorganized workers, of which under 1.2 million are platform workers, although Niti Aayog estimates put their number at over 10 million in 2024-25.
The repercussions of this gap are worrying, as e-Shram registration is becoming necessary for gig and platform workers. The 2025-26 Union budget, for instance, made e-Shram cards essential for platform workers to get health cover under the government’s public insurance scheme.
Is the process of self-registration a barrier for workers? To test this hypothesis, a group of law students from National Law University, Delhi, attempted to self-register themselves on the e-Shram portal. The experiment was conducted under ideal conditions of a stable internet connection and a valid Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Here is what they encountered:
OTP and captcha issues: The process begins with entering an OTP sent to one’s phone, followed by a ‘captcha’ test. For one student, despite OTP acceptance, the portal kept returning the user to its homepage in a loop. Each time, the OTP would go to her father’s phone, as her Aadhaar was linked to his number.
This mirrors the experience of migrant workers for whom an Aadhaar-tied SIM card is frequently in a relative’s hands in some other state, requiring them to contact that person for the OTP.
For another student, the OTP was repeatedly rejected even after it was entered correctly; the same thing happened with captcha for her classmate.
Inadequate language options: In January 2025, the labour ministry announced that a Bhashini-enabled upgrade had made e-Shram accessible in all 22 scheduled languages. However, till date only the four original language options of Hindi, English, Marathi and Kannada are available, making it difficult for gig workers familiar with other Indian languages to fill the form. The consent notice for data collection was narrower still, in just Hindi and English.
The Digital Personal Data Protection Act of 2023 requires that starting from May 2027, the signee can ask for a consent notice in any official Indian language. As of now, e-Shram does not fulfil that clause, though it collects plenty of personal data.
State welfare links: A student whose address was in Sambal, Madhya Pradesh (MP), was stymied when the system mandated the entry of a registration number of the Mukhyamantri Jan Kalyan Yojana, a n MP social security scheme for unorganized workers. While the purpose may be to prevent benefit duplication, someone from MP working as a cab driver in Delhi may not have registered for the scheme in MP.
Strange occupation list: Options for the ‘occupation’ field, drawn from the National Classification of Occupations, included obscure categories that are divorced from Indian reality.
For example, ‘sausage maker’, ‘piano tuner’ and ‘bag pipe maker’ are some of the choices. But there is no option for a person who harvests crops in harvest season and lays bricks in the dry months but does gig work in between. Such people can only register under the catch-all ‘other’ option. This results in poor-quality data collection.
Given these challenges, understandably, most registrations are done through Common Service Centres, as a government press release said last month. For gig workers, for whom time is money, the need to visit such a centre is a deterrent in itself.
Platform workers bear the brunt of the e-Shram portal’s inaccessible design since they are spatially dispersed. A platform worker who cannot get past the ‘captcha’ has no shop floor on which to ask a colleague for some help.
The 2026 Rules of the CSS 2020 require all aggregators to register gig workers on e-Shram, an obligation reiterated by a Parliamentary standing committee on labour earlier this year. Yet, gig workers are expected to self-enrol and remain responsible for updating their records.
Achieving nearly 320 million registrations of unorganized workers on a single platform is no mean feat. But e-Shram’s self-registration model places an undue burden on the party least equipped to bear it. The aggregator holds the worker’s identity documents, contact details and engagement records, while the worker must reproduce that information, unassisted and possibly in a language they don’t know, in an online session that may fail without explanation.
Students of National Law University, Delhi, contributed to this piece.
The authors are, respectively, author of ‘OTP Please!’; and a student at National Law University, Delhi.