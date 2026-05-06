The emphatic victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in elections to the West Bengal assembly focuses attention on an important aspect of India’s political economy: the role of politics and governance in economic development.
India's east-west economic imbalance: Can a BJP-led West Bengal help tip the scales back?
SummaryThe BJP’s West Bengal victory places this eastern state under the same party that rules at the Centre. This could improve its governance, give the region a boost and perhaps do something about India’s uneven economic emergence.
The emphatic victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in elections to the West Bengal assembly focuses attention on an important aspect of India’s political economy: the role of politics and governance in economic development.
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