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India's east-west economic imbalance: Can a BJP-led West Bengal help tip the scales back?

Mint Editorial Board
3 min read6 May 2026, 07:30 AM IST
The eastern states have been resource-rich, but appear to have been held back by a combination of adverse factors.
The eastern states have been resource-rich, but appear to have been held back by a combination of adverse factors. (MINT)
Summary

The BJP’s West Bengal victory places this eastern state under the same party that rules at the Centre. This could improve its governance, give the region a boost and perhaps do something about India’s uneven economic emergence.

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The emphatic victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in elections to the West Bengal assembly focuses attention on an important aspect of India’s political economy: the role of politics and governance in economic development.

The emphatic victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in elections to the West Bengal assembly focuses attention on an important aspect of India’s political economy: the role of politics and governance in economic development.

The link is hard to quantify, especially in an era where economics is increasingly about mathematical models.

The link is hard to quantify, especially in an era where economics is increasingly about mathematical models.

However, as pointed out by a paper on ‘The relative economic performance of Indian states during the period 1960-61 to 2023-24’ by Sanjeev Sanyal, member, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), and Aakanksha Arora, joint director, EAC-PM, there is no getting away from harsh facts: the economic performance of Indian states has been vastly disparate.

Also Read | Indian states are ageing at different speeds—it'll impact their fiscal outlays

West Bengal, which accounted for the third-largest slice of the country’s GDP at 10.5% in 1960-61, saw its share shrink to 5.6% by 2023-24, the most severe reduction among states. Accordingly, its per capita income went from 127.5% of the national average to 83.7% over the same period.

Another eastern state, Assam, which had an above-average per capita income in 1960-61, saw it drop in relative terms to 61.2% in 2010-11, though it improved to 73.7% in 2023-24. Likewise, Bihar; the undivided state’s relative per capita income was 70.3% in 1960-61, hit a low of 31% in 2000-01 and then stayed at around 33% after it was split into Bihar and Jharkhand.

Odisha, also in the east, saw a consistent decline on that measure over the three decades to 1990-91 (70.9% to 54.3%), but then recorded a significant turnaround, taking its figure to 88.5% in 2023-24.

Also Read | How India’s lagging states could escape their development trap

The reasons for the relatively poor showing of our major eastern states vary. What is indisputable, however, is that they have lagged not just the rest of the country, but more notably, western states like Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The eastern states have been resource-rich, but appear to have been held back by a combination of adverse factors. Some states have lacked business-friendly policies. Land acquisition for industrial projects in West Bengal has been difficult, for example, as seen in the Nandigram and Singur episodes (in the latter, Tata Motors moved a car factory to Gujarat).

Eastern states have also lacked the sort of growth hubs full of local talent—such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad in the south—that could attract tech-related investment. Law-and-order has been sub-par too, though a long Maoist rebellion in eastern forest belts is said to have finally been quelled. In general, weak governance often features in investor complaints.

Now with West Bengal under the same political dispensation as the Centre and the BJP part of ruling alliances in Bihar and Odisha, can investors expect a shift in business conditions for the better? If so, the country would get a chance to address an economic divide that has not got as much attention as the gap between the north and south.

Also Read | Watch those disparities: We must track the state of Indian states

In the mid-1980s, demographer Ashish Bose coined the acronym ‘Bimaru’ for Bihar, Madhya Pradesh (MP), Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh (UP) in a paper that outlined the slow progress of these states that were home to almost 40% of India’s population. Since then, these four states have made concerted efforts to shake off that tag, MP and UP especially.

If eastern states undergo a gear shift in favour of economic growth, it might well be time for a new acronym, Biba, which means ‘vibrant,’ for Bihar, Bengal and Assam.

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HomeOpinionViewsIndia's east-west economic imbalance: Can a BJP-led West Bengal help tip the scales back?

India's east-west economic imbalance: Can a BJP-led West Bengal help tip the scales back?

Mint Editorial Board
3 min read6 May 2026, 07:30 AM IST
The eastern states have been resource-rich, but appear to have been held back by a combination of adverse factors.
The eastern states have been resource-rich, but appear to have been held back by a combination of adverse factors. (MINT)
Summary

The BJP’s West Bengal victory places this eastern state under the same party that rules at the Centre. This could improve its governance, give the region a boost and perhaps do something about India’s uneven economic emergence.

Gift this article

The emphatic victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in elections to the West Bengal assembly focuses attention on an important aspect of India’s political economy: the role of politics and governance in economic development.

The emphatic victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in elections to the West Bengal assembly focuses attention on an important aspect of India’s political economy: the role of politics and governance in economic development.

The link is hard to quantify, especially in an era where economics is increasingly about mathematical models.

The link is hard to quantify, especially in an era where economics is increasingly about mathematical models.

However, as pointed out by a paper on ‘The relative economic performance of Indian states during the period 1960-61 to 2023-24’ by Sanjeev Sanyal, member, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), and Aakanksha Arora, joint director, EAC-PM, there is no getting away from harsh facts: the economic performance of Indian states has been vastly disparate.

Also Read | Indian states are ageing at different speeds—it'll impact their fiscal outlays

West Bengal, which accounted for the third-largest slice of the country’s GDP at 10.5% in 1960-61, saw its share shrink to 5.6% by 2023-24, the most severe reduction among states. Accordingly, its per capita income went from 127.5% of the national average to 83.7% over the same period.

Another eastern state, Assam, which had an above-average per capita income in 1960-61, saw it drop in relative terms to 61.2% in 2010-11, though it improved to 73.7% in 2023-24. Likewise, Bihar; the undivided state’s relative per capita income was 70.3% in 1960-61, hit a low of 31% in 2000-01 and then stayed at around 33% after it was split into Bihar and Jharkhand.

Odisha, also in the east, saw a consistent decline on that measure over the three decades to 1990-91 (70.9% to 54.3%), but then recorded a significant turnaround, taking its figure to 88.5% in 2023-24.

Also Read | How India’s lagging states could escape their development trap

The reasons for the relatively poor showing of our major eastern states vary. What is indisputable, however, is that they have lagged not just the rest of the country, but more notably, western states like Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The eastern states have been resource-rich, but appear to have been held back by a combination of adverse factors. Some states have lacked business-friendly policies. Land acquisition for industrial projects in West Bengal has been difficult, for example, as seen in the Nandigram and Singur episodes (in the latter, Tata Motors moved a car factory to Gujarat).

Eastern states have also lacked the sort of growth hubs full of local talent—such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad in the south—that could attract tech-related investment. Law-and-order has been sub-par too, though a long Maoist rebellion in eastern forest belts is said to have finally been quelled. In general, weak governance often features in investor complaints.

Now with West Bengal under the same political dispensation as the Centre and the BJP part of ruling alliances in Bihar and Odisha, can investors expect a shift in business conditions for the better? If so, the country would get a chance to address an economic divide that has not got as much attention as the gap between the north and south.

Also Read | Watch those disparities: We must track the state of Indian states

In the mid-1980s, demographer Ashish Bose coined the acronym ‘Bimaru’ for Bihar, Madhya Pradesh (MP), Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh (UP) in a paper that outlined the slow progress of these states that were home to almost 40% of India’s population. Since then, these four states have made concerted efforts to shake off that tag, MP and UP especially.

If eastern states undergo a gear shift in favour of economic growth, it might well be time for a new acronym, Biba, which means ‘vibrant,’ for Bihar, Bengal and Assam.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsIndia's east-west economic imbalance: Can a BJP-led West Bengal help tip the scales back?
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